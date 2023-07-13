Medication Mix-Up Causes Hairy Green Tongue

In a rare and alarming case, a man in America experienced a startling transformation of his tongue, resembling something out of a horror movie. The incident was detailed in the New England Journal of Medicine, where the 64-year-old sought medical advice after his tongue turned green and developed a hairy appearance. Doctors diagnosed him with a condition known as “hairy tongue,” caused by enlarged and discoloured filiform papillae on the tongue, resulting from the accumulation of debris and bacteria. The patient’s unusual reaction was believed to be triggered by smoking cigarettes while taking antibiotics.

Hairy tongue affects approximately 13% of individuals at some point in their lives, usually due to poor oral hygiene. It is more common in adults over 40 and tends to affect men more frequently. Smoking and certain medications, such as antibiotics, can contribute to the condition. However, a hairy tongue is temporary and harmless, with the most common symptom being a burning sensation on the tongue. Treatment involves gently scrubbing the affected area with a toothbrush or tongue scraper. Good oral hygiene, including brushing the tongue regularly, can help prevent the condition from occurring.

In the case of the Ohio man, despite not quitting smoking, his hairy tongue gradually receded over six months of oral hygiene maintenance. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining good oral health practices to avoid such unusual occurrences.

