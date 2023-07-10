Men scare young puppies, they flee and return with large dog

Two men are seen doing just that in a video posted on Twitter.

You may have seen videos demonstrating how some individuals get away with keeping stray pets for no apparent reason.

It turned out that the two puppies they frightened away came back, and they came with a large dog.

The video starts with two men strolling along a road while two pups approach them from the other direction.

The men abruptly startle the puppies and flee as soon as they get close to one another. But after a short while, the dogs return, and this time they’re carrying a gigantic dog.

The men eventually flee as the scene quickly shifts.

Furthermore, the film has inspired viewers to express their diverse reactions.

“Guess they didn’t expect these two little doggies to have a big brother,” posted a Twitter user. “They called for backup,” joked another. “I like this,” added a third. “They called their big brother,” joined a fourth. “I laughed so hard,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing-out-loud emoticons.

