Mind-Bending Optical Illusion: Are the Discs Moving or Stationary?

Twitter user Crazy Optical Illusions shared a mind-boggling optical illusion.

The illusion features two yellow and blue discs that appear to rotate.

The text insert reveals that it is the arrows tricking the brain.

Optical illusions never cease to astound us. Numerous optical illusions captivate puzzle aficionados, ranging from images of straight lines that appear to bend at an angle to stationary circles that appear to move to numbers hidden in plain sight. Just like this mind-boggling optical illusion that has perplexed people everywhere.

The optical illusion was published on Twitter by the user Crazy Optical Illusions. It depicts two yellow and blue discs that appear to rotate at first glance. However, as stated in the optical illusion’s text insert, “Although it may appear that the discs are moving, it is actually the arrows tricking your brain!”

What do you see in this optical illusion? Are these discs stationary or moving for you? The optical illusion was revealed in February of this year. It has subsequently had over 4.3 million views, and the figure is constantly growing. Many people even left comments after watching the optical illusion movie. Some argue that by hiding the arrows, everything appears to remain immobile.

