Mind-Bending Viral Optical Illusion: The Curving Objects Mystery!

Viral optical illusion baffles viewers on social media.

Shared on Reddit’s ‘r/opticalillusions’ by user ‘volossaveroniki.’

Caption attributes the illusion to Joseph Jastrow.

We are constantly astounded by optical illusions. From immobile circles that appear to move to self-healing grids, a plethora of optical illusions leave us wondering what is real and what is not. Among them is this mind-bending optical illusion that has recently gone viral on social media. It has two curving objects, one of which looks to be smaller than the other. When put on top of one another, however, both things are the same size. This optical illusion has perplexed viewers and may do the same to you.

The optical illusion video was shared on the Reddit community ‘r/opticalillusions’ by member ‘volossaveroniki.’ It is accompanied by the caption “Illusion by Joseph Jastrow.” The video shows two curving objects that appear to be of different sizes. When they are stacked on top of each other, the perception of which is larger blurs since they are both the same size.

Isn’t it amazing how our eyes may be duped in this way? The video was published on Reddit a few hours ago. It has received a flood of upvotes and comments thus far.

