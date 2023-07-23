Mom Sends Son to Grocery Store with ‘Dal Sample’

A relatable kitchen mishap has captured the attention of netizens as a Twitter user, @dumyboyfriend, shared his funny experience while on a grocery shopping errand. The user’s mother, not trusting him to remember the right type of dal (pulse), handed him a unique solution – a ‘dal sample.’

The tweet featured a photo of a small plastic pouch containing a few pulses, sent as a reference for the exact kind of dal she wanted him to buy. @dumyboyfriend’s caption read, “My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember ”.

My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember 😭 pic.twitter.com/6u22wCI9Ls Advertisement — Ahmed // Rani & Munni stan 🚶🏻‍♂️ (@dumyboyfriend) July 18, 2023

The post quickly garnered hundreds of likes and resonated with many users who could relate to similar mix-ups in the kitchen. The incident also sparked discussions on how people often confuse various kitchen ingredients, especially if they are not actively involved in cooking.

In the age of relatable content, this light-hearted anecdote struck a chord with food enthusiasts and busy shoppers alike, highlighting the occasional hiccups that can occur when navigating the world of culinary choices.

Commenting on this tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “pay regular visits to the kitchen, start making meals for your family and you won’t be confusing nothing ”.

