Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NASA shares cosmic selfie of James Webb Telescope

NASA shares cosmic selfie of James Webb Telescope

Articles
Advertisement
NASA shares cosmic selfie of James Webb Telescope

NASA shares cosmic selfie of James Webb Telescope

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Selfie shows 18 primary mirror segments of a telescope working together to gather light from a single star.
  • The image was captured using a specially designed pupil imaging lens within the NIRCam camera.
  • Selfie is a reminder of human ingenuity and a celebration of science.
Advertisement

NASA shared a captivating selfie on its official Flickr account, which had been taken by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) aboard the James Webb Telescope.

This particular selfie was achieved using a specially designed pupil imaging lens within the camera itself.

Instead of capturing images of the vast celestial expanse, the lens was intended to capture the primary mirror segments of the telescope.

Remarkably, the image showcased all 18 primary mirror segments of the James Webb Telescope working together to gather light from a single star, harmoniously aligned in unison.

However, NASA was quick to clarify that this unique configuration was not employed for scientific observations.

Instead, it served as a means of alignment and engineering, essentially functioning as a cosmic self-portrait.

Advertisement

Just like the rest of us who indulge in taking selfies to capture memorable moments, NASA utilized this opportunity to capture an awe-inspiring image highlighting the intricate workings of the telescope’s primary mirror segments.

Also Read

Man’s Brilliant Prank on Hat-Stealing Cat Goes Viral
Man’s Brilliant Prank on Hat-Stealing Cat Goes Viral

Man tricks his hat-stealing cat with two beanies. Cat is left bewildered...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story