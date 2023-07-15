NASA shares cosmic selfie of James Webb Telescope

Selfie shows 18 primary mirror segments of a telescope working together to gather light from a single star.

The image was captured using a specially designed pupil imaging lens within the NIRCam camera.

Selfie is a reminder of human ingenuity and a celebration of science.

NASA shared a captivating selfie on its official Flickr account, which had been taken by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) aboard the James Webb Telescope.

This particular selfie was achieved using a specially designed pupil imaging lens within the camera itself.

Instead of capturing images of the vast celestial expanse, the lens was intended to capture the primary mirror segments of the telescope.

Remarkably, the image showcased all 18 primary mirror segments of the James Webb Telescope working together to gather light from a single star, harmoniously aligned in unison.

However, NASA was quick to clarify that this unique configuration was not employed for scientific observations.

Instead, it served as a means of alignment and engineering, essentially functioning as a cosmic self-portrait.

Just like the rest of us who indulge in taking selfies to capture memorable moments, NASA utilized this opportunity to capture an awe-inspiring image highlighting the intricate workings of the telescope’s primary mirror segments.