Nature Strikes Back: Viral Video Shows Floodwaters Unleash Trash on Bridge

The video highlighting the message of nature retaliating against human waste.

It sparks discussions about the impact of human actions on the environment.

Users express concern over the prevailing littering and the need for effective waste management.

A video which has gone popular on social media shows a bridge covered with plastic bottles and other trash that has been pushed up by raging floodwaters. The video quickly gained popularity after Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan published it on Twitter. The underlying message is obvious – nature will strike back at some point or another. In this occasion, the rubbish dumped into the river was retorted with a vengeance.

Parveen Kaswan’s Twitter video shows a bridge covered in plastic rubbish and debris. The swollen river seemed to have regurgitated it.

“Nature – 1, Humans – 0. River has thrown all the trash back at us. Received as forward,” says the video caption.

“In the long run, it’s always Nature -1 and Humans – 0,” said one person.

“When I was in Mussorie a few years ago and saw all the trash on the roads, I asked my cabbie if anything was being done to clean the roads.” In reality, he said, ‘ek mahiney mein sab theek hojayega’. When questioned how, another user said, “‘baarish aayegi to ye sab neechey beh jayega’,” referring to the viral video.

