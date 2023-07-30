Newlywed Skydiving Adventure: Love Takes Flight!

The video captures the couple and guests in wedding attire during the skydive.

The Instagram post by La Libreta Morada receives praise and favorable comments.

The video garners over 39.3k views, becoming a hit on social media.

Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce, a newlywed couple, wanted to commemorate their love with a thrilling vacation. To commemorate the start of their lives together, the couple and their wedding guests went skydiving. The adrenaline-pumping event not only celebrated their love but also provided everyone involved with an amazing experience.

The couple can be seen exchanging vows on the edge of a cliff before preparing for the big skydiving leap in a video released on Instagram by La Libreta Morada. The newlyweds and their guests took the exhilarating leap, decked in their wedding gown and outfitted with adequate safety gear, to the applause and laughter of their loved ones.

“We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring,” the caption said.

Users praised the couple’s courageous spirit and the memorable experience they shared with their loved ones in the film, which has gotten countless favorable replies and over 39.3k views.

