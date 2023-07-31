OceanGate’s Ambitious ‘Humans 2 Venus’ Project

Aims to build a floating colony on Venus and send 1,000 humans by 2050.

Venus known for its toxic atmosphere and extreme heat.

The project led by Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate.

OceanGate, the company behind the Titan submersible that imploded in the Atlantic Ocean, has revealed an ambitious plan to establish a colony on Venus and send 1,000 humans there by 2050. Venus, often called Earth’s sister planet, has a toxic atmosphere of carbon dioxide and thick clouds of sulfuric acid, resulting in scorching surface temperatures of up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit (475 degrees Celsius).

Named “Humans 2 Venus,” the project envisions a “floating colony” on Venus. Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, is leading this ambitious endeavor. He expressed confidence in the plan, dismissing concerns about its feasibility. In comparison to Elon Musk’s goal of settling one million people on Mars by 2050, Sohnlein’s vision for Venus is less ambitious.

Despite the tragic accident with the Titan Submersible, which imploded during its mission, Sohnlein acknowledged that there is no guarantee of 100% safety in such ventures. The risk remains a part of exploring and colonizing new frontiers.

Establishing a human colony on Venus presents unprecedented challenges due to the planet’s harsh conditions. Its dense atmosphere and extreme temperatures make it a formidable target for colonization. However, the concept of a “floating colony” could potentially provide a unique solution to overcome some of these obstacles.

Advertisement Venus has captured the fascination of scientists and space enthusiasts for its mysterious environment and potential for scientific exploration. While the idea of sending humans to Venus may seem ambitious and daunting, it represents a bold step towards expanding human presence in space and exploring new possibilities beyond Earth and Mars.