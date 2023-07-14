Octo-Thief Makes Off With GoPro, Investigators Baffled

Octopus steals GoPro from the diver.

The diver and photographer help retrieve the camera.

The video of the incident goes viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement Octo-Thief, A diver’s captivating encounter with an underwater creature has taken the internet by storm. Advertisement

Photographer and diver Maree Clout recently shared an astonishing incident where an octopus snatched a GoPro from another diver and adamantly held onto it.

Clout shared the viral video on her personal Facebook page, known for its stunning visuals of Australia’s Jervis Bay, accompanied by a descriptive caption revealing the intriguing tale behind the octopus’s camera heist.