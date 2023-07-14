Advertisement
Octo-Thief Makes Off With GoPro, Investigators Baffled

  • Octopus steals GoPro from the diver.
  • The diver and photographer help retrieve the camera.
  • The video of the incident goes viral.
Octo-Thief, A diver’s captivating encounter with an underwater creature has taken the internet by storm.

Photographer and diver Maree Clout recently shared an astonishing incident where an octopus snatched a GoPro from another diver and adamantly held onto it.

Clout shared the viral video on her personal Facebook page, known for its stunning visuals of Australia’s Jervis Bay, accompanied by a descriptive caption revealing the intriguing tale behind the octopus’s camera heist.

“We had an unusual thing happen today while we were snorkeling. A young guy appeared next to us and when I asked him if he was ok, he replied that he needed our help. I had all sorts of dilemmas go through my mind. I asked him what was wrong and his reply was ‘An octopus took my camera’,” she shared along with a laughing-out-loud emoticon. She talked more about the ‘eight-armed robber’ in the following few lines. She also shared a video of how one of them finally freed the camera from the octopus.

Take a look at the video of an octopus tightly holding a camera using its tentacles:

Since its upload on July 5th, the video has experienced a viral surge, amassing over 1.2 million views and counting. The captivating clip has garnered widespread attention, sparking a multitude of reactions from viewers worldwide.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the video of the octopus stealing a camera:

“The things we see out there! Maybe he was trying to impress his girlfriend,” posted a Facebook user. “That was awesome,” commented another. “Love the video,” added a third. “Fabulous! What an experience! Thank you for letting us see this!!” joined a fourth. “Amazing. I love them. Possibly one of the most intelligent beings on the planet,” wrote a fifth.

