Octo-Thief Makes Off With GoPro, Investigators Baffled

Can you spot the three elusive bananas in this picture?
Brain teaser with hidden bananas among Pikachus goes viral. People struggle to...
Octo-Thief, A diver’s captivating encounter with an underwater creature has taken the internet by storm.
Photographer and diver Maree Clout recently shared an astonishing incident where an octopus snatched a GoPro from another diver and adamantly held onto it.
Clout shared the viral video on her personal Facebook page, known for its stunning visuals of Australia’s Jervis Bay, accompanied by a descriptive caption revealing the intriguing tale behind the octopus’s camera heist.
“We had an unusual thing happen today while we were snorkeling. A young guy appeared next to us and when I asked him if he was ok, he replied that he needed our help. I had all sorts of dilemmas go through my mind. I asked him what was wrong and his reply was ‘An octopus took my camera’,” she shared along with a laughing-out-loud emoticon. She talked more about the ‘eight-armed robber’ in the following few lines. She also shared a video of how one of them finally freed the camera from the octopus.
Since its upload on July 5th, the video has experienced a viral surge, amassing over 1.2 million views and counting. The captivating clip has garnered widespread attention, sparking a multitude of reactions from viewers worldwide.
“The things we see out there! Maybe he was trying to impress his girlfriend,” posted a Facebook user. “That was awesome,” commented another. “Love the video,” added a third. “Fabulous! What an experience! Thank you for letting us see this!!” joined a fourth. “Amazing. I love them. Possibly one of the most intelligent beings on the planet,” wrote a fifth.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.