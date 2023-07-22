Optical illusion: Can you spot the boy’s father within 4 seconds?

Optical illusions have fascinated human minds for centuries.

Puzzles like this one challenge us to find the boys’ father in just 4 seconds.

The image shows five boys watching pitbulls fight, and their father is hiding in plain sight.

Advertisement

For ages, optical illusions have interested and perplexed human minds by challenging our brains to see beyond what meets the eye.

Optical illusion puzzles promise to extend the frontiers of your imagination, from mind-boggling visuals that play tricks on your vision to mesmerizing designs that defy logic.

The purpose of these puzzles is to discover what is hiding right under your nose.

These puzzles are an excellent method to develop your observation and attention to detail. So, are you prepared for the optical illusion puzzle we’ve prepared for you today?

Let’s get started.

Spot the boys’ father in 4 seconds

Advertisement

The image above depicts five boys peeking down the railing towards two pitbulls.

The pitbulls appear to be fighting based on their stance, and the boys are presumably enjoying the show.

The boys are not the only ones keeping an eye on something; their father, who is hiding in plain sight, is also keeping an eye on them.

Can you locate him? You know you just have 4 seconds to find the boys’ father. So go ahead and begin. Best wishes.

The answer to this optical puzzle is provided directly below.

Optical Illusion Solution

Advertisement

In this optical illusion, you have 4 seconds to find the boys’ father. If you happen to discover him, here’s what you should do:

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Brain teaser: Spot who is lying in the picture within 6 seconds! Brain teasers are logical puzzles that require deduction to solve. They are...

Advertisement