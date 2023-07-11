Optical illusion challenges viewers to find the hidden number.

The illusion has been viewed over 28,000 times on Twitter.

Some people see the number 17, while others see the number 528.

Optical illusions are popular online because they challenge our perception and make us question our senses.

A black-and-white optical illusion shared on Twitter asks people to spot the hidden number. The illusion has been viewed over 28,000 times, and many people have commented on the post, comparing the illusion to everyday objects or shapes.

Some people have even said that the illusion gives them a headache.

The illusion is a black-and-white circle with stripes. The stripes are arranged in a way that makes it difficult to see the hidden number.

Some people see the number 17, while others see the number 528. Still, others see different numbers or shapes.

The illusion is thought to be caused by the way our brains process visual information. When we look at the circle, our brains try to make sense of the stripes.

This can lead to us seeing different numbers or shapes, depending on how our brains interpret the information.

The illusion is a fun way to challenge our perception and see how our brains work. It is also a reminder that what we see is not always what is real.

“The cover on my oven hood filter,” expressed a Twitter user. Another added, “Six pointed stars?” “Well it appears to be a metal pre-filter for a kitchen extractor hood,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “It’s one of those covers on the roads engineers use to connect your cable television with a number 2 on it.” “Number 2 but only when I held my phone arm’s length away from my eyes,” shared a fifth. “A migraine!” wrote a sixth while another joined, “A headache starting.”

