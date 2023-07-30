Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find which circle is bigger in this picture

Optical illusions can deceive our perception.

In this illusion, it’s difficult to determine which circle is larger.

Many people may think Circle B is larger, but the answer is provided in the solution.

Optical illusions are a famous example of how our senses can fool our minds. They also serve as a reminder that our view of the world isn’t always correct.

We have two sets of circles in this optical illusion image. Circle A is surrounded by a larger circle, however Circle B is not surrounded by a larger circle. Your task is to determine which circle is larger.

It’s impossible to discern which circle is larger in this image. Only one in ten people correctly answered the question. To overcome this illusion problem, use your critical thinking and ingenuity.

Can You Tell Which Circle Is Bigger Within 10 Seconds?

Hermann Ebbinghaus described this optical illusion picture in 1892. Edward Bradford Titchener, who rediscovered the illusion in 1901, is named after it. More information is provided in the solution.

This is referred to as a contrast illusion. Contrast illusions occur when you view an object to be different than it is due of its surroundings.

This visual illusion can also be utilized to put your concentration to the test. You are more prone to be duped by the illusion if you are not paying attention.

This is due to the fact that your minds are more likely to compare the size of the yellow circle surrounded by a larger circle to the size of the yellow circle not surrounded by a larger circle, which is the critical point in completing this illusion task.

Optical Illusion Answer: Which Circle Is Bigger?

We’re sure many people felt Circle B was larger. Congratulations to those who figured it out.

However, if you continue to seek for the larger circle in this optical illusion. Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer right here.

