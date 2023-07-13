The optical illusion challenge involves locating a hidden cell phone in a carpet.

The challenge showcases the 2%’s keen vision, attention to detail.

Hawk-like vision is necessary to spot the phone.

This carpet contains a cell phone. Can you locate it? However, because this is an optical illusion, locating the phone will be difficult.

We challenge you to find the phone in 5 seconds or less. Try this optical illusion challenge to put your observational skills and IQ level to the test!

Drawings of optical illusions have a compelling appeal that can both intrigue and test our perspective.

Optical illusion drawings are used not only as exciting visual puzzles, but also by scientists and psychologists to obtain insight into how our brain interprets visual information.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot A Phone In 5 Seconds!

We have an optical illusion sketch here of a carpet with a lovely flower arrangement.

On top of it is a table that appears to be clean and basic. But there’s also a mobile!

Only those with hawk-like vision can spot the phone in this optical trick. According to claims, 99% of people failed to find it.

Can you outperform the 99% and complete this illusion challenge?

Is there a phone anywhere in this image?

Examine the image attentively. Keep in mind that this is an optical illusion, so the image can fool your mind and vision.

You only have 5 seconds to find.

Your time starts now…

1 second…

2 seconds…

3 seconds…

4 seconds…

5 seconds…

Did you spot the mobile phone hidden in the optical illusion in 5 seconds?

Congratulations! You are among the 2% of people who have successfully completed the mind-bending optical illusion challenge.

Your exceptional ability to navigate the numerous nuances and find the hidden cell phone in the image demonstrates your keen vision and exceptional attention to detail.

But that’s not all—it displays an entirely new level of creativity and innovative thinking that distinguishes you.

Optical Illusion Hidden Objects Answer

If you’re still seeking for the phone buried in this optical illusion. Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer right here.

