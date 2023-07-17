Police: “Don’t be a Sharent” – Cautioning Parents with AI-generated Images

Message uses AI-generated images to highlight risks and urge caution.

Emphasizes the lasting impact of digital footprints.

Encourages responsible social media usage to protect children.

If you are a frequent social media user, you have probably come across various profiles where parents overshare photographs and videos of their toddlers or children. Too much information about children in social media posts may expose them to predators and scammers. A fresh message from the Assam police warned parents not to be “sharents.”

The official Twitter account of the Assam police department released a series of AI-generated images to warn parents against posting too many posts about their children on social media. “Likes fade, but digital scars linger.” Protect your youngster from the dangers of Sharenting. Be cautious about what you post about your child on social media. “#DontBeASharent,” stated the post.

Social media users praised Assam police for their intelligent post. “The necessity of the hour.” “So many parents do this and essentially ruin their children’s childhood,” one commenter said.

