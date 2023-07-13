Advertisement
Police Respond to ‘Screaming Woman’ Call, Discover It’s a Parrot

  • Essex Police deploy three vehicles to the homeowner’s residence.
  • The police officers find the situation amusing and assure Wood that everything is fine.
  • Wood acknowledges that the police and the caller did the right thing, holding no hard feelings.
When a UK homeowner heard a ‘lady screaming’ in their neighbourhood, they immediately dialled 911. On Tuesday, July 11, Essex Police deployed three vehicles to Steve Wood’s residence in Canvey Island. When the cops arrived on the scene, they were astounded to discover that the’screaming woman’ was actually a raucous parrot.

Steve Woods of Canvey Island has been keeping birds for 21 years. Among other things, he has budgies, blue-and-gold macaws, a Hahn’s macaw, two Amazon parrots, eight Indian ringnecks, and green-winged macaws. Wood told the BBC that his birds are always loud in the morning, but on that particular day, one of them, Freddie, was particularly hormonal.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?'” I opened the door to two laughing police officers, and they said, ‘Don’t worry mate, I think we’ve got this one sussed. ‘What have I done?’ I asked, and they said, ‘We have had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house, and we have come to verify everything is OK.” Wood spoke to media sources. He went on to say, “Police did the right thing, and the caller did the right thing – there are no hard feelings on my part.”

