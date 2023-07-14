Rainy-Day Rest Station: Indian Influencer Sets Up Haven for Delivery Workers

Heavy rainfall disrupts daily life, leading to school closures and people working from home.

An Instagram influencer, Siddhesh Lokare, sets up a “relax station” to support delivery personnel working in the rain.

The station provides snacks, tea, and raincoats for delivery workers to take a break and recharge.

In India, the monsoon season has had a huge impact. Several states across the country are experiencing heavy rainfall, causing schools to close in certain locations and many individuals to work from home. However, many people, particularly delivery drivers, must continue to work outside in heavy rain. Recognising the challenges that they would face in the rain, a guy decided to set up a’relax station’ where people could eat snacks and take a break from work.

Siddhesh Lokare, an Instagram influencer, published a video in which he alerted people about this rest station. He explained that when he noticed delivery personnel working in the rain, he set up a rest room for them. Lokare prepared a few snacks, tea, and raincoats for people who might require them.

“This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food.” he wrote in the description. “Though, while conversing with these souls, I felt a sense of pride and passion they have cultivated for their jobs,” he continued. They enjoy what they do regardless of whether it is monsoon or summer.”

This article was published two days ago. It has been viewed nearly four million times since it was posted, and the numbers are constantly growing. The post has also received a number of likes. Many others also voiced their opinions in the post’s comments area.

