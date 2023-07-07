Rice Planting Day in Nepal Brings Joyful Feasts for Farmers

Across Nepal, thousands of farmers and their families joyously marked the annual paddy festival by engaging in rice planting, revelling in muddy fields, and indulging in special feasts. This festive occasion attracted not only the farming community but also villagers, city dwellers, and tourists visiting the Himalayan nation.

Rice holds significant importance as a staple food for millions of Nepalese, with the crop typically being planted once a year in July and harvested approximately four months later. To welcome the much-needed rain for rice cultivation, farmers and their families sang traditional songs and expressed gratitude to the gods for timely precipitation.

After meticulously planting rows of rice, they gleefully frolicked in the muddy fields, playfully smearing mud and sand on each other, and danced in merriment.

The festivities culminated with a grand feast, featuring traditional dishes such as “dahi chiura” – a combination of yoghurt and beaten rice. Elsewhere in the country, people celebrated at home by relishing yoghurt and puffed rice with mangoes and bananas. In an effort to promote the importance of rice farming, the government declared National Paddy Day a holiday and encouraged individuals to continue or return to the agricultural profession, as many are increasingly pursuing alternative careers.

The annual paddy festival not only serves as a cultural celebration but also serves as a reminder of the vital role of agriculture in sustaining the nation and preserving its rich traditions.

Advertisement

Also Read Woman Receives Message from ‘Fit Bus Driver’ In a refreshing departure from dating apps, Donna Suter, a woman from...