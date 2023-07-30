Advertisement
Robot Conductor Makes Orchestral Debut in South Korea

Robot Conductor Makes Orchestral Debut in South Korea

Robot Conductor Makes Orchestral Debut in South Korea

Robot Conductor Makes Orchestral Debut in South Korea

  • Developed by KITECH, the legless robot replicated precise baton movements of a human conductor.
  • Some audience members expressed reservations about the robot’s capacity to fully command the orchestra.
  • The humanoid robot successfully conducted three out of five musical pieces, showcasing a harmonious human-robot coexistence.
South Korea made history on June 30 as a robot took the lead in conducting the country’s national orchestra. Developed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH), the two-armed legless robot named EveR 6 made its orchestral debut at the National Theater of Korea, replicating the precise baton movements of a human conductor.

The robot conductor captivated the audience by bowing before them and controlling the tempo of the live performance with its arm movements. While praised for its ability to replicate detailed conductor movements, it was noted that the robot lacked the capacity to listen and engage with the orchestra, according to Choi Soo-yeoul, who performed alongside the robot.

A video of the robot’s performance was shared on the National Theater of Korea’s YouTube channel, emphasizing the exploration of unconventional experiments and the combination of art and cutting-edge technology. However, some audience members expressed reservations about the robot’s ability to fully command the orchestra and provide the human touch that was missing.

Despite the criticisms, the humanoid robot successfully conducted three out of the five musical pieces, including one jointly conducted with Choi. The event demonstrated the potential for humans and robots to coexist and complement each other, rather than one replacing the other, as Choi reflected on the recital.

Overall, the groundbreaking performance showcased the evolving relationship between humans and robots in the field of art, sparking discussions about the future possibilities and advancements in combining technology and creativity.

