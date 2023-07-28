Scientist Performs Self-Brain Surgery for Dream Control

Russian scientist attempts self-brain surgery to implant an electrode for lucid dream control.

Potential complications include severe bleeding, stroke, or even death.

Raduga’s self-taught knowledge from YouTube and sheep experiments used in the procedure.

Michael Raduga, a non-medically qualified Russian scientist, has caused a stir by attempting to implant an electrode into his brain to control lucid dreams. The founder of the Phase Research Center, Raduga, reportedly conducted the surgery in his Kazakhstani home, losing a significant amount of blood in the process.

Raduga’s risky endeavour has garnered a cult following in Russia, with supporters praising his audacity to push boundaries. However, neurosurgeons have strongly criticized his actions, citing the potential dangers and life-threatening consequences. The self-surgery could have led to severe complications, including stroke or death.

“This is an extremely dangerous thing to do,” Alex Green, a Consultant Neurosurgeon at the University of Oxford said.

“All sorts of complications could have happened. For example, if he had caused bleeding from a cortical vein or an intracerebral vessel he could have had a stroke with permanent deficit or death.”

Using self-taught knowledge from YouTube brain surgery videos and experiments on sheep, Raduga managed to implant a platinum and silicon electrode in his brain. The device purportedly triggered certain actions during dreams.

