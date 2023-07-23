Seek and find puzzles: Find the ball on the beach in 7 seconds

Seek & Find puzzles test readers’ visual skills.

These entertaining and challenging puzzles encourage creativity, critical thinking, and cognitive development.

In this puzzle, readers must find a ball on the beach in 7 seconds.

Advertisement

Seek & Find puzzles put readers’ visual skills to the test by asking them to find a hidden object in an image.

They are both entertaining and challenging. The solutions to such difficult issues are frequently straightforward and simple to find.

Daily practise of such difficulties helps you think outside the box and come up with inventive solutions to problems.

It is also one of the most effective techniques to increase your critical thinking abilities.

It also aids in the prevention of cognitive decline in adults.

If you enjoy search and find puzzles, you’ll enjoy this one.

Advertisement

What exactly are you waiting for?

Let’s get this party started!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Ball on the Beach in 7 Seconds

A beach scene with men and women chilling is represented in the image provided above.

The readers of this seek and find puzzle are asked a simple question: can you find the ball on the beach in 7 seconds?

Can you pull it off?

Advertisement

Concentrate your eyes and mind on the image, and see if you can find the ball in the allotted time.

Best wishes!

This is a simple challenge that will put your vision to the test.

Have you spotted the beach ball?

Time is running out, so hurry up.

Most of you have probably seen the ball on the beach by now.

Advertisement

If you are unable to locate the ball on the beach within the time restriction, see the answer below.

Find Ball on the Beach in 7 Seconds – Solution

On the left side of the shot, the ball can be seen under the cover. It has the same hue as the umbrella.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Brain teaser challenge: Spot The Dog Within 6 Seconds In this photo puzzle brain teaser, the objective is to find a...

Advertisement