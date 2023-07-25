Advertisement
Shikhar Dhawan Dances to Viral Hit ‘Naa Ready’ – Cricket Stars React!

Shikhar Dhawan Dances to Viral Hit 'Naa Ready' – Cricket Stars React!

  • “Naa Ready” song by Leo gains rapid popularity after release on June 22.
  • Chahal calls it a birthday gift and Pathan responds with laughter and applause.
  • Shikhar Dhawan, a cricketer, joins the trend.
On June 22, Leo’s song Naa Ready was published and swiftly acquired popularity, landing a slot in the top 5 music videos in India on YouTube. The song in question was written by Anirudh Ravichander and performed by Thalapathy Vijay. The lyrics were written by Vishnu Edavan, and the rap was written and performed by Asal Kolaar. People have been tapping their feet since the song’s release. Some people have even posted recordings of themselves breaking a move to the peppy song. Shikhar Dhawan, a cricketer, has also joined the bandwagon and posted a video of himself dancing to the song. The video, as expected, has gone viral and elicited a flurry of reactions from people, including cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan.

“‘Naa Ready Dha Varava’ got me hooked,” Shikhar Dhawan said in an Instagram post. He tagged an Instagram user named Lohit in his post. The video begins with Lohit speaking to Shikhar Dhawan in Tamil. Dhawan takes central stage in the video and grooves to the tune Naa Ready.

After the video became viral, Chahal and Pathan couldn’t help but leave comments on it. Chahal, who celebrated his 33rd birthday two days ago, remarked, “What a birthday gift Shikhi bhaiya (brother).” “Big chumma isi baat par” (huge kiss on this). Irfan Pathan merely laughed and clapped his hands in response to the footage.

