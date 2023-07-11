Solar Storm Expected: Northern Lights to Shine in 17 States

A solar storm predicted for Thursday is set to create an opportunity for sky gazers in 17 states across the United States to witness the stunning Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis. Although this colourful display is typically seen in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia, the current 11-year solar cycle, expected to peak in 2024, is extending the visibility to more southern locations. Just three months ago, Arizona experienced the lights during the third severe geomagnetic storm of the ongoing solar cycle that began in 2019.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, has forecasted auroral activity on Thursday in states including Oregon, Washington, Montana, Michigan, New York, and Indiana. Canada, particularly Vancouver, is also expected to witness the auroras.

The best viewing times are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, and it is recommended to find a location away from city lights for an optimal experience.

The Northern Lights occur when the Earth’s magnetic field interacts with a magnetic solar wind, causing atoms in the upper atmosphere to emit glowing light. The intensity of the lights can vary, and a geomagnetic index known as Kp rates the activity level. Thursday’s storm is expected to reach a Kp 6 rating, promising a memorable display for those fortunate enough to observe it.

