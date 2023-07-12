Spot the mistake: Can you figure out the mistake in 6 seconds?

Brain teasers are challenging puzzles that require analytical thinking.

One such puzzle is “Spot the mistake in the jogging picture in 6 seconds.”

The image appears normal, but upon closer inspection, there is an error.

Brain teasers are puzzles that need careful and analytical thinking to solve. They frequently need lateral thinking, which implies that you must think imaginatively and unconventionally in order to solve issues.

These brain teasers are challenging and interesting to complete, and they will help you improve your problem-solving skills and creativity.

There are numerous brainteaser puzzles available on the internet. Others require your capacity to observe, while others require you to use your analytical and critical thinking skills.

While some are straightforward, others might be challenging. We’ve got a simple one for you today. Are you prepared? Let’s get started right now.

Spot the mistake in the jogging picture in 6 seconds

The above photo puzzle depicts a park scene. A woman can be seen jogging in the park while wearing wired headphones.

Advertisement

The park is fairly lovely, with lush green trees and shrubs and a bench to sit on. The image may appear normal at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you will notice that there is an error in this brain puzzle.

What is the blunder? You may inquire. It is up to you to figure it out. This brain puzzle has a time limit of 6 seconds.

What exactly are you waiting for? Your time has come. Best wishes.

If you closely examine the image, you will quickly see the error. The solution to this brain puzzle can be found at the end of this article.

And we’d like you to hold off on scrolling down to the answer until you’ve solved the puzzle on your own.

Brain Teaser Solution

Advertisement

Here is the solution to this brain teaser picture puzzle.

Also Read Optical Illusion: Spot Three Hidden 6’s in this photo in 9 Seconds Optical illusions are visual pictures designed to deceive our minds. They can...