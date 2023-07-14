Stunning 3D Crosswalk in Iceland Captivates Online Audience

The unique crosswalk in the Icelandic community of Safjörur serves as a traffic calming measure on a narrow street.

The post showcasing the optical illusion receives over 75,000 views and 1,000 likes since its publication.

People express their fascination and share comments about the impressive artwork in the post’s comment section.

The internet is brimming with stuff that never ceases to astound us. Several such things, ranging from people exhibiting their talents on social media to sharing intimate events from their lives, capture the interest of many and go viral. Brain teasers, puzzles, and optical illusions have their own fan base among the vast amount of stuff available online. And if you’re interested in them, there’s a great optical illusion you shouldn’t miss out on.

“This 3D crosswalk in Iceland slows down traffic with a stunning optical illusion,” tweeted Amazing Physics. The image depicts a 3D zebra crossing in Iceland. According to the My Modern Met website, this 3D zebra crossing was painted in the Icelandic community of Safjörur. It was designed to impede traffic on a tight street.

This post was published on July 8th. It has been seen over 75,000 times since it was shared. Over 1,000 people have liked the post. Many others also flocked to the post's comment section to share their comments on this optical illusion artwork.

