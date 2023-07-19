Advertisement
Stunning Image of Saturn and its Moon by NASA

Articles
Stunning Image of Saturn and its Moon by NASA

  • Image shows rings of Saturn at an angle, a yellow surface, and moon Mimas as a small dot.
  • Description provided in the Instagram caption.
  • Image quickly goes viral, garnering over five lakh likes and many comments.
Nasa frequently provides breathtaking space films and images that captivate viewers. Not only that, but with each image, they enlighten the audience about it and keep them up to date on the latest space discoveries. Nasa just revealed a stunning image of Saturn and its moon. Many folks were taken aback by this vision.

The viral image depicts a portion of Saturn, its rings, and a distant moon. The Cassini spacecraft took this image from a distance of around 576,000 miles (927,000 km). The Cassini spacecraft captured this image while researching the atmosphere, magnetosphere, moons, and rings of Saturn.

Nasa also included a description of the photograph in the post’s caption. “The rings of Saturn appear at an angle, creating a thin line across the planet’s yellow surface stretching toward the blackness of space in the top right. Below the ring, the moon Mimas appears as a small dot close to the planet,”  Nasa shared on Instagram.

This photograph was simply shared a few hours ago. More than five lakh people have loved it after it was circulated on social media. Several people have also left comments on the post.

