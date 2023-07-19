Talented Dog Sings Along to Opera on Laptop

Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue shares a video of Sweeney.

The organization encourages adoption, describing Sweeney as sweet, smart, and talented.

The heartwarming video captures Sweeney’s singing ability while watching the opera.

Advertisement

Animal adoption facilities frequently use social media to spread information about their rescued strays and encourage people to adopt those wonderful critters. Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue is one such outfit that routinely shares stories about their rescues on Instagram. In one such article, they revealed Sweeney, a very cute dog who transforms into a singer whenever he views an opera performance on his laptop.

Sweeney is singing for his furever family!! Please share so that others can hear him!” the organisation wrote as they shared a video of the dog. They also added that “there is absolutely no reason as to why he shouldn’t be adopted. He is sweet, smart, and TALENTED!!”

Sweeney is shown watching an opera performance on a laptop in the footage they shared. He initially pays close attention to the video. After a while, he shows off his talent and joins in on the singing while the video plays in the background.

Also Read Viral Video: Talented Rats Show Off Basketball Skills! The video was shared on Reddit. The rats are seen taking turns...