Tendulkar’s Tiger Photo: International Tiger Day

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar frequently tweets amazing videos and photographs. His tweets never fail to astound people, whether he’s exhibiting his family’s vacation escapades or highlighting the amazing skills of fresh talents. He recently turned to Twitter to post a fantastic photograph of a tiger that he had taken.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a photograph on International Tiger Day expressing his passion for tigers and urging others to contribute their best photos of these amazing beasts in the wild. The photograph shows a tiger seated on a rock in the jungle, with a menacing attitude that adds to its allure.

“Tiger is one of my favourite animals. On #InternationalTigerDay, show me one of the best pictures of Tigers you’ve clicked in the wild. Here’s one clicked by me,” the caption said.

The post has approximately 1.7 lakh likes, and the number is rapidly growing. People applauded the former cricketer’s photography abilities, and others posted their own photos of wild tigers.

