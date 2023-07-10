Think critically to locate the missing number in this puzzle

Over 27,000 people have viewed a brainteaser on Twitter and shared their solutions.

The teaser shows a square grid with a blank space in it.

The Twitter brainteaser was published two days ago.

Over 27,000 people have viewed a brainteaser on Twitter and shared their solutions. The teaser shows a square grid with a blank space in it.

Brain teasers frequently capture our attention and lure us into their fascinating universe, whether it’s a straightforward riddle or a challenging logic conundrum.

These intriguing problems not only pique our attention but also push the boundaries of our capacity for thought.

And if you’re looking for a challenging puzzle right now, we’ve got the perfect one for you. In this particular problem, there is a square grid and a missing number that must be found.

To solve the puzzle, one must use mathematical reasoning. Are you prepared to put on your thinking cap and delve into the world of mental puzzles now?

The mathematical puzzle was published on the Twitter account @maths_puzzle. You must use logic to the square grid in the brainteaser to determine the missing number.

The Twitter brainteaser was published two days ago. Since then, it has received over 27,000 views, and the figures are continuously rising.

Many others even shared their solutions in the comments area after finishing the brainteaser.

While several people contributed one of the two possible solutions to this puzzle, others left “24” or “18” in the comments.

A Twitter user wrote, “ab – (a + b) 4 x 8 – (4 + 8) = 32 – 12 = 20 9 x 3 – (9 + 3) = 27 – 12 = 15 6 x 6 – (6 + 6) = 36 – 12 = 24 or a + 2b 4 + 2 x 8 = 4 + 16 = 20 9 + 2 x 3 = 9 + 6 = 15 6 + 2 x 6 = 6 + 12 = 18.” Another commented, “6*6=36 36-(6+6) =24.” “Equates to x+2y=z 6+2.6=18,” posted a third. Did you solve the brain teaser? What answer did you get after solving the brain teaser?