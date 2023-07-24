Threadspy’s Brain Teaser Challenge: Can You Solve the Sunglasses Puzzle?

Advertisement
Lebanon’s pristine north coast is witnessing opposition to a seafront development as a rare marine visitor, the Mediterranean monk seal, has taken refuge in a sea cave. Local environmental group Terre Liban warns that the proposed development could cause the cave to collapse, endangering the secluded site and the seal’s habitat.

The Mediterranean monk seal is already considered endangered due to habitat loss.

Unchecked construction has obstructed access to many beaches along Lebanon’s seafront. Local groups reveal that over 80% of the coast is no longer freely accessible, with some resorts charging exorbitant fees for entry. Residents and activists are mobilizing to protect public spaces and preserve the coastline, demanding legal action against unauthorized developments.

