Threadspy’s Sunglasses Brain Teaser Challenge

Do you have the Monday blahs? Do you need a little boost? If you nodded, why not try some mental teasers inspired by shopping to wake you up? Who knows, a nice mental teaser might be exactly what you need right now. The brain teasers include retail places where you must find various products such as logos or sunglasses. Are you willing to give it a shot? If so, check out the cognitive teasers offered by Threadspy, a designer apparel company, below.

The image depicts a shopping space complete with a billing desk and a fitting room. The items for sale are brightly coloured tees and bottoms, yet nine pairs of sunglasses are hidden in plain sight. If you want to take on the challenge of discovering them all, you’ll need to put on your thinking gear and concentrate hard.

If you were able to spot all of the sunglasses on your own, you certainly have eagle eyes! We can provide some pointers for individuals who require assistance. Some of the sunglasses are on the racks, while others are on the floor. Don’t worry if you can’t find them all right away; we’ve included a solution in the image below to help you.

