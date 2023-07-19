Tic-Tac-Toe Cats: Mia and Jerrie Play the Game!

Shared on Instagram, the cats jump inside cardboard boxes arranged in a 3×3 grid.

Mia starts with X, Jerrie follows with O, and their pet mom marks the boxes accordingly.

The game becomes interesting, and Mia wins in the end.

Advertisement

We’ve all played the popular tic-tac-toe game as kids, and it appears that we’re not alone! Even our four-legged companions like playing this game. A video depicting the same has gained great traction on social media. The video depicts two cats playing tic-tac-toe.

The footage was shared on the Instagram page of two cats named Mia and Jerrie. The video’s caption states, “Someone was too unfocused.” The movie starts with cardboard boxes stacked in a 3×3 grid for the cats to play the game. Mia begins with X, and Jerrie follows with O. They jump inside various boxes throughout the film, and their pet mom covers the boxes with X or O signs. The game became more interesting at various moments and finished with Mia winning.

The video has received over 77,500 views and nearly 5,600 hearts since it was published on Instagram a day ago. Many people can’t stop themselves from leaving comments after watching the video.

Also Read Viral Animal Videos: Envious Cat and Opera-Singing Dog Posted by Abram Engle on Instagram. Cat hits the toy kitty after...