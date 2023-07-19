Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tic-Tac-Toe Cats: Mia and Jerrie Play the Game!

Tic-Tac-Toe Cats: Mia and Jerrie Play the Game!

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Shared on Instagram, the cats jump inside cardboard boxes arranged in a 3×3 grid.
  • Mia starts with X, Jerrie follows with O, and their pet mom marks the boxes accordingly.
  • The game becomes interesting, and Mia wins in the end.
Advertisement

We’ve all played the popular tic-tac-toe game as kids, and it appears that we’re not alone! Even our four-legged companions like playing this game. A video depicting the same has gained great traction on social media. The video depicts two cats playing tic-tac-toe.

The footage was shared on the Instagram page of two cats named Mia and Jerrie. The video’s caption states, “Someone was too unfocused.” The movie starts with cardboard boxes stacked in a 3×3 grid for the cats to play the game. Mia begins with X, and Jerrie follows with O. They jump inside various boxes throughout the film, and their pet mom covers the boxes with X or O signs. The game became more interesting at various moments and finished with Mia winning.

The video has received over 77,500 views and nearly 5,600 hearts since it was published on Instagram a day ago. Many people can’t stop themselves from leaving comments after watching the video.

Also Read

Viral Animal Videos: Envious Cat and Opera-Singing Dog
Viral Animal Videos: Envious Cat and Opera-Singing Dog

Posted by Abram Engle on Instagram. Cat hits the toy kitty after...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story