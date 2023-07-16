Tiger strolls through field in UP’s Pilibhit, video goes viral

A video of a tiger walking through a field while a farmer ploughs nearby has gone viral.

The video was shot in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

The tiger and the farmer appear to be unperturbed by each other’s presence.

Advertisement

You may have encountered captivating videos on social media featuring wild animals freely exploring human habitats.

However, we have an extraordinary video to share with you. In Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, a remarkable scene unfolds as a tiger confidently walks through a field while a farmer continues ploughing nearby.

What makes it truly astonishing is that both the tiger and the farmer appear completely unperturbed by each other’s presence. This video is bound to leave you astounded and in awe.