Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Tiger strolls through field in UP's Pilibhit, video goes viral

Articles
  • A video of a tiger walking through a field while a farmer ploughs nearby has gone viral.
  • The video was shot in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The tiger and the farmer appear to be unperturbed by each other’s presence.
You may have encountered captivating videos on social media featuring wild animals freely exploring human habitats.

However, we have an extraordinary video to share with you. In Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, a remarkable scene unfolds as a tiger confidently walks through a field while a farmer continues ploughing nearby.

What makes it truly astonishing is that both the tiger and the farmer appear completely unperturbed by each other’s presence. This video is bound to leave you astounded and in awe.

“This is Pilibhit, UP. A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer ploughing the field. Video shot by another farmer,” wrote Twitter user Raj Lakhani while sharing a video on Twitter.
In the captivating video, a farmer skillfully operates a tractor to plough a field, accompanied by the presence of a nearby strolling tiger.

The video becomes even more enchanting as a few birds gracefully fly by, filling the scene with their melodious chirps, adding an extra layer of delight to the viewing experience.

The video, originally posted on Twitter on July 12, has garnered significant attention, with over 1.2 lakh people viewing it and the view count steadily increasing.

Numerous individuals actively engaged with the video by expressing their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions to the video of the big cat taking a stroll in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit here:

A Twitter user shared, “Must be the edge of Dudhwa national park, pretty high tiger density there.” “That’s why they have elevated watchtowers in those regions, you can see one in this video also, made of Bamboo,” wrote another. A third expressed, “Love it when humanity coexists with nature!” with a heart emoticon. “Might be inspecting the seasonal farmings,” joked a fourth. A fifth commented, “Majestic walk!” What do you think about this video that captures a farmer and the big cat in close proximity?

