Toronto TikToker Hospitalized: Health Risks of ’75 Hard’ Fitness Challenge

A TikToker from Toronto, Canada, was hospitalised after participating in the viral fitness challenge “75 Hard.” This challenge necessitates intense workouts twice a day, a precise diet, and a gallon of water every day. No alcohol or ”cheat meals” are permitted, and participants must work out for 45 minutes, read 10 pages every day, and take a daily progress photo, according to the New York Post.

Michelle Fairburn, mother and realtor, posted a video on TikTok saying that she feared she had water poisoning from overuse of water. She had nausea, weakness, multiple bathroom trips throughout the night, and was unable to eat.

Fairburn was finally taken to the hospital and diagnosed with severe salt deficiency, which can be fatal if left untreated. Instead of the excessive four litres, the doctor suggested her to drink less than half a litre of water per day.

Despite the health scare, Fairburn stated her commitment to complete the challenge and stated that she would not give up. The “75 Hard” challenge was devised by Andy Frisella, a podcaster and the CEO of a supplement firm. Some experts have criticised the challenge for its extreme nature, which could lead to burnout.

“Sodium deficiency can be fatal.” So now I’m headed to the hospital, where they’ll check everything and presumably gradually increase my sodium. I’m still going to undertake the 75-hour challenge and I’m not going to give up, but he says I can only drink half a litre of water every day. ”I can’t believe it’s happening,” she remarked in one of her videos.

Fairburn’s experience demonstrated the significance of listening to one’s body and understanding the hazards associated with such undertakings.

