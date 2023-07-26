Twitter User Exposes Ola Auto Driver’s Fare Hike Attempt After Canceling Ride

A Twitter user, stated that he had encountered such a predicament after ordering an auto through Ola.

Since it was tweeted, it has received about 60,000 views.

Furthermore, the tweet has received over 500 likes.

Many people use ride-hailing services to get from one place to another on a regular basis. People will sometimes take to social media to highlight negative or even aggressive events they have encountered as a result of drivers.

“Got down at Bangalore City station -> booked an Ola auto -> auto walla called me near him -> cancelled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga [I will go if you give me ₹100 extra from what is shown on Ola app]. I wonder how the middle class survives in the city as they consider every one a wealthy techie,” he posted.

Got down at Banglore City station -> booked an Ola auto -> auto walla called me near him -> cancelled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga. Advertisement I wonder how middle class survive in the city as they consider every one wealthy techie. — Prashant Yadav (@LearnersBucket) July 24, 2023

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the post:

“How’s this city liveable for real?” posted a Twitter user.

“I cancel it outright and report to Ola or Uber and book another,” suggested another.

“Been facing similar situations a lot lately,” joined a fourth. “Yeah it does really happen,” wrote a fifth.

Another user recounted their experience renting an auto in Bengaluru a few days earlier, on July 22. “I just paid 100Rs for a 500 mtrs ride,” they tweeted. In Mumbai, the metre fare for approximately 9 km is 100Rs.”

