Unlikely Bond Forms During Manhattan Beach Heist

A heist in Manhattan Beach took an unexpected turn when the offender formed an unlikely bond with his victim. The armed robber was driving his victim to an ATM to withdraw cash when the two made plans to reunite during the robbery. Not only that, but the gunman drove his victim back to where they first met.

The victim was walking down Rosecrans Avenue on July 2 when an armed male suspect approached him, according to a statement provided by the Manhattan Beach Police Department. The thief demanded money from the victim while flashing a silver firearm. The victim, on the other hand, informed the gunman that he just had a cell phone and an ATM card. When the robber heard this, he told the victim to get into his car and drive him to an ATM.

After the victim had withdrawn money from the ATM, the suspect drove him back to the initial meeting location and let him out of the vehicle. He kept the cash and the man’s cell phone while explaining his financial obligations. He even apologised to the victim, who gave him his Instagram handle so they could communicate. “The suspect was apologetic to the victim and told him he had ‘bills to pay’ and would return his cell phone to him tomorrow,” according to the police department in a statement.

The suspect has been described by authorities in the hopes of identifying and apprehending him. The suspect is described as a black man in his twenties, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red pattern on the front and a black beanie at the time of the event. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction in a four-door dark-colored vehicle.

