US Restaurant Employees Surprise Elderly Colleague

A heartwarming video from a US restaurant, Big E’s Sports Grill in Michigan, has captured the hearts of internet users. In the touching clip, restaurant staff surprised their beloved colleague, Leo, on his birthday with a huge cake.

Approaching Leo’s workstation, his colleagues began singing the heartfelt rendition of ‘Happy Birthday,’ leaving him visibly surprised and deeply touched, even bringing tears to his eyes.

The heartwarming display of camaraderie and celebration among co-workers quickly gained popularity, receiving over 150,000 likes after being featured on the renowned Instagram account, @goodnews_movement.

Viewers of the touching video couldn’t help but notice Leo’s age as he diligently worked as a dishwasher, despite being an elderly individual. This brought attention to the issue of inadequate state support, which often forces older individuals to take up minimum-wage jobs to make ends meet.

Despite the challenges highlighted, the video’s uplifting and compassionate message resonated with people all over the internet, spreading joy and kindness in the process.

Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s loneliness and neglect. Add to that having to keep working at that age. A hair of appreciation and love moved him to tears. We really have to do better for the elderly in the US.”

Man dishwashers are the hardest working people! And often get forgotten in the pit! Love to see this!!". Another person wrote, "If I could change one thing about the US it would be for people/govt to have a heart change and truly protect our children and our elderly. This man is too old to be doing this and is likely lonely. Everyone deserves love".