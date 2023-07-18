Viral Optical Illusions: Candles and Rotating Discs Amaze Viewers

Twitter video gains 10K views and 200 likes.

Discs video accumulates 4.3M+ views and growing.

Viewers engage with comments and thoughts on the optical illusions.

Optical illusions can cause you to doubt reality. There are various types of optical illusion-based photographs, movies, and artworks that appear real but, upon closer inspection, reveal to be something else. A video of a similar optical illusion created with candles is now going viral. At first, it appears that candles have been arranged in a specific pattern, but it gradually unveils an image.

“An interesting optical illusion created with the help of ordinary candles,” tweeted Twitter user Nikola 3 after sharing the video. The film opens with candles lighted up in a specific manner on the floor. However, as the video progresses, it becomes clear that a cube has been built using the candles on the floor.

This post was published only one day ago. It has been seen over 10,000 times since it was posted. The video has also received over 200 likes.

Previously, another optical illusion-based video went viral on social media. The optical illusion was shared on Twitter by the Crazy Optical Illusions account. It shows two yellow and blue discs that appear to be revolving at first. That, however, is not the case. The video’s text inlay explains why they aren’t moving. “Although it may appear as if the discs are moving, it is actually the arrows tricking your brain!” says the text inlay. This optical illusion was discovered in February. Since then, it has had over 4.3 million views, with the number steadily increasing. Many people who saw the optical illusion film commented and shared their thoughts about it.

