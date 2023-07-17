Viral Video Alert: Trekking to Dudhsagar Falls Sparks Controversy

The scenic beauty of Dudhsagar Falls attracts tourists from various districts and states.

Goa government bans visitors from waterfalls following fatalities at Mainapi waterfall.

Controversy arises over the enforcement of regulations and penalties for trespassing.

On social media, a video of trekkers visiting Dudhsagar Falls on the Goa-Karnataka border has gone viral. The party of tourists was apparently penalised by the Railway Police for disembarking the train before the designated station and across the train lines to reach the falls, according to tweets and other sites. Tourists are now being penalised because it is against the regulations. During the monsoon season, the falling cascade amidst thick flora produces a stunning image at Dudhsagar Falls.

Visitors from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bagalkot, Pune, and other Maharashtra districts throng to this scenic site at this time of year because of its majestic scenery. After alighting at Collem station in South Goa, these people usually trek down the lines of the South Western Railway line to reach Dudhsagar.

Yet, due to excessive rainfall and the potential of accidents, the Goa Police, Forest Department, and Railways have issued orders prohibiting hiking during the monsoon season. After two people perished at the Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka, the Goa government recently banned visitors from visiting the state’s waterfalls.

South Western Railway responded to these worries on Twitter, warning people not to wander along the rails. Their tweet emphasised the importance of taking in the splendour of Dudhsagar Falls from the comfort of the train cars. It emphasised the dangers of walking on or near the lines, citing sections 147 and 159 of the Railway Act, which make such actions illegal.

