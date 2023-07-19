Viral Video: Best Friend’s Dance Steals the Show at Wedding

Viral wedding video: Best friend steals the show with unique dance routine.

Video features Hammad Shoaib dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s song “Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.”

Shared on The Wedding Ministry’s Instagram page.

Advertisement

Do you use social media frequently? Then you’ve probably seen footage of brides and grooms’ pals practising unique dance routines for them. One such video has gone viral. This video shows a bride’s best friend stealing the show with his dance to Ranbir Kapoor’s Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.

The video may be found on The Wedding Ministry’s Instagram page. “Double-tap and tag your best friend. Let him know if he is not performing like this, then you are not inviting him. When you dance with all your heart you feel like there is no tomorrow. Hence proved by @hammadshoaib1 who just nailed it,” As evidenced by @hammadshoaib1 who just nailed it,” they wrote alongside the video.

The video begins with Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib dressed in traditional garb. He then shows off his excellent dance moves to the hit Hindi song. His dance moves may inspire you to shake a leg as well.

The video was released on June 6th. It has gone viral since it was shared. It has had about 4.7 million views to date, and the number is continuously growing. In addition, the share has garnered a number of likes and comments.

Also Read Stunning Image of Saturn and its Moon by NASA Image shows rings of Saturn at an angle, a yellow surface, and...

Advertisement