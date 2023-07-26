Viral video: Factory process of orange popsicles sparks outrage

How are orange popsicles made in a factory? User posted the video to Instagram.

In the video, he explains that these popsicles are created with water and sugar.

It has been seen over two lakh times since it was posted.

Advertisement

When summer hits, many of us flock to the ice cream vendors and order cool popsicles. While there are various flavours available, orange is one of the most popular.

Have you ever thought about how your favourite orange popsicle is made? Many people were outraged recently after seeing a video of a facility creating these popsicles.

How are orange popsicles made in a factory?

User Amar Sirohi posted the video to Instagram. In the video, he explains that these popsicles are created with water and sugar, with no orange flavour or essence added.

They simply add food coloring to make the popsicles orange. The video also demonstrates how these popsicles are manufactured in a facility.

The factory workers do not appear to be wearing any safety equipment when creating the ice cream, which is noted in the video.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

Advertisement

This video was simply shared a few hours ago. It has been seen over two lakh times since it was posted.

Over 13,000 people have liked the post. Many people also shared their thoughts in the post’s comments area.

Check out what people are saying:

An individual wrote, “I can never eat this again, neither I will never ever suggest it to anyone.”

A second commented, “I never liked orange ice cream, glad I never had it.”

A third shared, “How is the government allowing factories to run like this!! Thank you for showing this! Absolutely unhealthy and extremely harmful.” “Never gonna eat this again after watching harmful colours and additives,” expressed a fourth.

Advertisement

A fifth added, “Childhood ruined.” What do you think about this video? Will you ever have an orange popsicle again?

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Brain teaser: Find out which circle fits the painting in 4 seconds! Brain teasers are puzzles that need brain and critical thinking to solve....

Advertisement