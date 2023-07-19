Viral Video: Proposal During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has been a major success since its March start.

A video from one of the tour shows in Pittsburgh has gone viral.

The surprise proposal during the concert received cheers

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour began in March and has been a huge success since the first show. Since the tour’s announcement, many fans have rushed to get tickets. Taylor Swift’s multiple tours in various places have witnessed many large and little moments by both the audience and herself. Another video from an Eras show in Pittsburgh has gone viral. It depicts a man proposing to his fiancée while Taylor Swift performs her hit song Love Story.

Lexis Rose Hershey, an Instagram user, shared a video of her brother-in-law surprising his girlfriend during a concert. He gets down on one knee to propose to her while the audience is singing Love Story. People in the vicinity of the couple cheer and clap for them. Hershey said in the caption, “My brother-in-law pulled off the best surprise ever at the Eras tour last weekend. Soooo happy for them!!”

On June 25, this video was shared. It has been viewed over 14 million times since it was shared on social media. The video has also gotten over 1.3 million likes. Many people also shared their ideas in the video’s comments area.

