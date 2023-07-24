Viral Video reveals how cakes are made at a factory

A recent video on social media reveals how they are mass-produced in a factory.

The video shows a man cracking eggs in a cake maker, incorporating flour and sugar.

The video urges people to stop eating them, and expressing concerns about the hygienic nature of the cake-making process.

Cakes are a must-have for any special occasion. Cakes are always present to make your occasion better, whether you are celebrating a birthday, anniversary, promotion, or graduation.

While you certainly enjoy the creamy flavour and texture of this treat, have you ever pondered how mass-produced cakes are made?

A recent video that has gone popular on social media reveals how cakes are mass-produced in a factory, and it has surprised many people.

The video was uploaded on Twitter. The video begins with a man cracking eggs in a cake maker. He next incorporates flour and sugar into the egg mixture.

They take the concoction in a vessel and fill it in cake tins lined with sheets of newspaper – with their bare hands – after beating it for a bit.

They cut the cake sponge into heart shapes and decorate it with cream and floral decorations once it has been baked.

What stands out in the film is that none of the factory workers are wearing any protective equipment, such as gloves or hair caps, while baking the cakes.

Chirag Barjatya remarked in the post’s caption, “I had no idea this is how cakes are made.”

This post was published only two days ago. It has been viewed over nine lakh times since it was shared, and the figure is still growing. Several people also commented on the video.

Watch the video on how cakes in bulk are made here:

I had no idea this is how cakes are made 😯 pic.twitter.com/8POleVgUgC Advertisement — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) July 22, 2023

Check out a few reactions from people here:

An individual wrote, “Eggless cakes are really eggless’ which is highly doubtful. Even if they are eggless, the utensils and the person baking them remain the same. Earlier, in my family, we used to cut Milk Cakes, and now I bake cakes myself.”

A second commented, “People will stop eating cakes after seeing this.” A third shared, “Unhygienic cake making.”

