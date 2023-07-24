Viral Video: Smart Cat Learns a Trick!

Viral video of a domestic cat learning a trick from its owner.

Cat learns to perform a feat with a penny after careful teaching from the owner.

Video has over 6.6 million views, thousands of likes, and retweets on Twitter.

Have you ever had a pet cat or do you now have one? If so, have you ever attempted to teach them a trick? While cats cannot be trained to perform the wide range of duties for which dogs are developed, they may learn simple tricks such as “sit,” “stay,” and “come.” However, in this internet video, a domestic cat swiftly learns a trick from its owner. The video, as expected, has gone viral on Twitter, leaving viewers wide-eyed and speechless. The video is so good that you might want to watch it again and again.

“Quick learner,” tweeted Buitengebieden as he shared the video on the microblogging network. The video captures a touching moment when a cat’s owner teaches it a trick with a penny and carefully repeats the process until the kitty understands. The video concludes with a hilarious surprise as the cat expertly does the feat.

On July 19, the now-viral video was tweeted. It has received over 6.6 million views so far, and the figure is growing. It has also received thousands of likes and retweets.

