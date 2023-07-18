Viral Video: Talented Rats Show Off Basketball Skills!

The video was shared on Reddit.

The rats are seen taking turns putting the ball through the hoop.

A human rewards them with snacks when they score.

If you have pets, you understand how much time and effort it takes to care for them. It is not only necessary to look after their health, but also to teach them numerous tricks and keep them occupied throughout the day. You’ve probably seen dogs, cats, horses, and even dolphins and seals perform tricks, but have you ever seen a rat do it? Two rats are seen playing basketball in a video that has gone viral on social media. Yes, you read that correctly.

Two rats named Butter and Blueberry can be seen in a video provided by the Reddit page @Shadowtherat. The film starts with two little basketball courts on the ground. Then two rats may be seen playing with a ball. They may be seen taking turns putting the ball through the hoop. A human may be seen giving them snacks when they score.

Six days ago, this video was shared. It has been upvoted over 100 times since it was submitted. Many others have also commented on the share.

