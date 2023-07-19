Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Woman Eating with a Lion at Rak Zoo

Viral Video: Woman Eating with a Lion at Rak Zoo

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Uploaded by Rak Zoo on their Instagram page.
  • Woman and lion seated together, holding a platter of food.
  • Lion eating raw meat, woman eating cooked chicken.
Advertisement

Many internet videos depict the intimate contact between animals and people. An animal may occasionally wander into human-dominated areas and be rescued. Other times, there are films showing people approaching animals to pet or photograph them. Another such video has just gone viral. It depicts a woman eating with a lion.

Rak Zoo, an Instagram page, uploaded the video. The video opens with a woman and a lion seated side by side on a floor. They are both holding a platter of food. The lion appears to be eating raw meat, whilst the woman appears to be eating cooked chicken. Rak Zoo said in the post’s description, “No other place on the earth can make you do this. Only here (Rak Zoo.) First of its kind world-class service.”

On July 4, this viral video was posted on social media. It has around four million views since it was uploaded. The video has also received a number of likes and comments. The footage astounded many people. Others voiced concern that this was a risky move.

Also Read

Can you spot four words hidden in this brain teaser picture puzzle?
Can you spot four words hidden in this brain teaser picture puzzle?

Brain teasers are puzzles that require brain and critical thinking to solve....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story