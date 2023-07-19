Viral Video: Woman Eating with a Lion at Rak Zoo

Uploaded by Rak Zoo on their Instagram page.

Woman and lion seated together, holding a platter of food.

Lion eating raw meat, woman eating cooked chicken.

Many internet videos depict the intimate contact between animals and people. An animal may occasionally wander into human-dominated areas and be rescued. Other times, there are films showing people approaching animals to pet or photograph them. Another such video has just gone viral. It depicts a woman eating with a lion.

Rak Zoo, an Instagram page, uploaded the video. The video opens with a woman and a lion seated side by side on a floor. They are both holding a platter of food. The lion appears to be eating raw meat, whilst the woman appears to be eating cooked chicken. Rak Zoo said in the post’s description, “No other place on the earth can make you do this. Only here (Rak Zoo.) First of its kind world-class service.”

On July 4, this viral video was posted on social media. It has around four million views since it was uploaded. The video has also received a number of likes and comments. The footage astounded many people. Others voiced concern that this was a risky move.

