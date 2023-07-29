Visual Test: Can you tell the total number of pencils in the picture?

This viral eye test challenge asks you to count the number of pencils in the image.

Observe the image and count the total number of pencils in it.

You have 10 seconds to figure out how many pencils are in this image.

A perplexing image of pencils is making the rounds on the internet. This viral eye test challenge asks you to count the number of pencils in the image.

Netizens are stumped as to how to tally the entire number of pencils.

Take a look at this fascinating image. How many pencils can you count? Any age group can solve this puzzle.

This puzzle can help children improve their counting skills. Learning matching and sorting is very important for children and preschoolers.

People who enjoy doing puzzles can benefit as well, as puzzles assist to de-stress and relax.

They assist in keeping your brain active and sharpening cognitive abilities. Observe the image and count the total number of pencils in it.

This problem will put your observation and vision abilities to the test.

Can You Count The Number of Pencils Within 10 Seconds?

You have great observation skills and 20/20 vision if you can find the total number of pencils in this mind-bending picture puzzle.

You excel in finding and matching objects in complex photos.

Your time has come! You have 10 seconds to figure out how many pencils are in this image.

Can you tell how many pencils there are in the picture?

Don’t be concerned! The solution is provided below.

Did you find the correct number of pencils in the picture?

Excellent work!

Visual and sequencing puzzles might help you enhance your spatial reasoning and classification abilities. You have excellent attention to detail if you were able to solve this puzzle.

This puzzle improves your child’s ability to count things, visual discrimination abilities, motor skills, and hand-eye coordination.

Hidden Objects Picture Puzzle With Answer

However, if you are still struggling to figure out how many pencils are in this picture, we have supplied a solution below.

If you were able to distinguish each pencil by carefully inspecting the colours and patterns, you would have discovered:

In the image above, there are a total of 72 pencils.

In the centre, there are 18 pencils organised horizontally, 18 pencils arranged vertically, 18 pencils arranged diagonally (with rubbers to the left), and 18 pencils arranged diagonally (with rubbers to the right).

