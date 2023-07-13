Watch: Adorable Kittens Share Heartwarming Embrace in Viral Video

The kittens are resting on a garden table.

One kitten initiates the embrace, followed by the other reciprocating.

The video is accompanied by a caption emphasizing the display of “true love.”

Cat videos of many kinds abound on social media. While some of the films depict amusing interactions between cats and dogs, others depict the felines’ mischievous side. However, every now and again, recordings of love-filled exchanges between cats are shared online. This Reddit video falls squarely into that category. It depicts two kittens embracing one another. People are also obsessed with the lovely video.

The video begins with two kittens resting on top of a garden table. One of the kittens may be seen embracing the other. They remain in the same position for a few moments before the other cat raises its paw to hug the kitten back. The video is accompanied by the touching caption, “This is true love.”

After seeing the video, did you say ‘aww’ or something similar? Many people expressed similar sentiments in the comments section. Reddit users commented on how the kitty made them happy.

