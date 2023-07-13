Watch: Energetic Mother-Daughter Dance Performance on ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ Goes Viral

“Lat Lag Gayee” from the movie Race 2 remains popular since its release in 2012.

A mother-daughter dance performance on the song gains attention on Instagram.

The video showcases the duo dancing in sync with the song’s beat in their living room.

Advertisement

Race 2 was published in 2012, and many of its tracks became instant hits with audiences. Lat Lag Gayee by Shalmali Kholgade and Benny Dayal is one of the songs from Race 2 that many people still like listening to today. The song, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been covered numerous times. Furthermore, several people have shared various choreographies for this song. Another dancing performance by a mother-daughter combo on Lat Lag Gayee has captured the attention of many.

A mom and her daughter put on a powerful performance in a video published under the Instagram handle @mom_daughter_dance_. They appear to be standing in their living room in the footage. They both start dancing as soon as the song starts playing. Their steps are in sync with the song’s beat.

This post was published only two days ago. It has been seen over 26,000 times since it was posted. The video has also gotten over 2,000 likes. Many people have even commented on the post.

Also Read Police Respond to ‘Screaming Woman’ Call, Discover It’s a Parrot Essex Police deploy three vehicles to the homeowner's residence. The police officers...