Watch: Man axes wife over curry dispute: chicken vs. aubergine

The assailant seen approaching the victim and carrying out the fatal stabbing.

The horrifying incident occurred in India’s Telangana state’s Mancherial district.According to Indian media sources, Galipelli Posham, 50, brutally murdered his wife, 45-year-old Galipelli Shankaramma, with an axe while she was sleeping. The assailant managed to depart the scene.

The accused is being sought by police.

A few days ago, a murder occurred in Gurugram, India’s financial and technology centre, in which a guy stabbed a woman to death in front of her mother.

A CCTV footage became viral on social media in which the assailant can be seen approaching the victim and, after a brief talk, stabbed the girl to death.

The victim’s mother tried everything she could to stop the accused, but she was unsuccessful as she watched her daughter die in front of her eyes. She managed to apprehend the murderer and turn him over to the police.

The inquiry revealed that the woman was murdered because she refused to marry the man.

The entire murder scene was captured on a neighbouring CCTV camera.

