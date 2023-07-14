Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Man axes wife over curry dispute: chicken vs. aubergine

Watch: Man axes wife over curry dispute: chicken vs. aubergine

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • :A woman stabbed to death in front of her mother by a man she refused to marry.
  • The assailant seen approaching the victim and carrying out the fatal stabbing.
  • The victim’s mother tries to stop the attacker but fails to save her daughter.
Advertisement

In a heinous event recorded in India, a man brutally murdered his wife with an axe because she did not cook the chicken curry and instead cooked the aubergine curry.

Advertisement

The horrifying incident occurred in India’s Telangana state’s Mancherial district.According to Indian media sources, Galipelli Posham, 50, brutally murdered his wife, 45-year-old Galipelli Shankaramma, with an axe while she was sleeping. The assailant managed to depart the scene.

The accused is being sought by police.

A few days ago, a murder occurred in Gurugram, India’s financial and technology centre, in which a guy stabbed a woman to death in front of her mother.

Advertisement

A CCTV footage became viral on social media in which the assailant can be seen approaching the victim and, after a brief talk, stabbed the girl to death.

The victim’s mother tried everything she could to stop the accused, but she was unsuccessful as she watched her daughter die in front of her eyes. She managed to apprehend the murderer and turn him over to the police.

The inquiry revealed that the woman was murdered because she refused to marry the man.

The entire murder scene was captured on a neighbouring CCTV camera.

Also Read

Unique Dessert Alert: Mountain Dew Jalebi
Unique Dessert Alert: Mountain Dew Jalebi

When one thinks of jalebis, the image of a sweet, sticky, orange-brown...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story